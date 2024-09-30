BART was reporting significant delays and disruption Monday morning due to a power issue affecting the tracks between Balboa Park and Daly City, which led to the complete suspension of Red Line service.

BART's Red Line, which runs between Richmond and Millbrae via SFO, was not running, and there were 20-minute delays across the BART system as of 8:30 am – with SFO-bound passengers being told to take the Yellow Line, and those going to Millbrae were being told to take shuttle buses from SFO to complete their trips.

Those traveling to Richmond need to transfer to the Orange Line at 19th Street or MacArthur.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 20-minute delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to earlier power issues between Daly City and Balboa Park. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) September 30, 2024

This appears to be one of the more significant disruptions in the BART system in a number of weeks — since a disabled train in the Transbay Tube caused major delays in early August.

BART did not given an estimate for when the power issue would be resolved, and the 20-minute delays persisted through Monday morning — with multiple hourly tweets from @BARTalert saying "BART is recovering from an earlier problem."

Photo: Anagha Varrier