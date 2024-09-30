- More than two months after it first began, the Park Fire is finally fully contained and extinguished. The fire, which burned through parts of Butte and Tehama counties, began in Chico on July 24, destroyed 709 buildings, and became the fourth largest wildfire in state history. [Bay Area News Group]
- A fatal collision left a motorcyclist dead on northbound I-880 early Monday. The collision happened around 4:38 am and initially afterward all northbound lanes of the freeway were closed. [KRON4]
- There was also an early morning crash on southbound I-680 in Solano County that left one person dead. [KPIX]
- Five people required rescue Sunday afternoon from a boat in distress off Ocean Beach, which had gotten stuck in a "precarious position" and was getting knocked about by waves. [Chronicle]
- A 4.2M earthquake that struck south of Gilroy near the Santa Cruz-Monterey county border around 2:30 am Sunday was the largest earthquake to hit the Bay Area region in two years. [Bay Area News Group]
- Mission Local reporter Joe Eskenazi recently got shouted down while moderating a District 7 supervisor candidate debate at which Forest Hill residents wanted to insist that crime is rampant in the city and you shouldn't "fact-check" politicians with crime stats. [Mission Local]
- A street performer and busker in San Diego won a lawsuit in federal court to overturn an 1895 law that forbids "offensive or disorderly conduct" in public places. [Bay Area News Group]