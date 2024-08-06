A BART alert Tuesday morning said that there were delays on BART in the East Bay direction out of SF due to a disabled train in the Transbay Tube.

The agency said in a subsequent announcement that the system was "recovering from an earlier problem," and that there were 20 minute delays in the system due to the disabled train.

BART still had not explained what may have caused the train problem, and it was not clear if the disabled train had been removed from the tunnel as of 10:10 am.

It's also unclear how long delays may persist.

This is a developing story.

