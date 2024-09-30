A swarm of sideshows in Vallejo brought multiple injuries early Sunday morning, including one participant who managed to get his pants caught on fire, and Vallejo’s mayor released an odd statement asking “Why don’t these brats do this where their momma lives.”

There were at least three very large sideshows in Vallejo causing serious mayhem across Vallejo in the wee hours Sunday morning, as KRON4 reports: one at Lemon Street and Sonoma Boulevard, another at Columbus Parkway and Springs Road, and a third at Lewis Brown Drive and BW Williams Drive. While KRON4 notes that the intersection of Lemon Street and Sonoma Boulevard “may be considered a hot spot for sideshows,” the one at Lewis Brown Drive and BW Williams Drive may end up being more newsworthy, as according to KTVU, one participants’ pants caught on fire after a vehicle ran into him.

Sideshows erupt across Vallejo overnight. Yellow Ford Mustang crashes into spectators at Sonoma & Lemon, where car on fire runs over man, setting his pants ablaze. Other sideshows take over BW Williams & Lewis Brown as well as Columbus Pkwy & Springs. Witnesses say no @VallejoPd pic.twitter.com/xurNY375p5 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) September 30, 2024



The pants-on-fire incident is captured in the top right video above from KTVU’s Henry Lee. The “win stupid prizes” guy is very close to a vehicle that runs into him, and he is seen frantically crawling from the chaos with his clothing on fire, and screaming in agony and shock while others onlookers bat out the flames on his clothes. Though in the top left video, we see a yellow Mustang convertible appear to collide with two onlookers who are in the very front row of the crowd. KRON4 notes that the vehicle hit “at least two spectators.”

KRON4 also got a very unusual statement in response out of Vallejo Mayor Robert H. McConnell. “The public works and city manager are trying to increase resistant barricades. It would be good to maximize penalties to the EXTREME!” McConnell said to the station. “It would also be great for these criminals, and that is what they are, to even to realize the harm, and that is what they directly inflict and damage people they don’t care about. Clearly selfish. Why don’t these brats do this where their momma lives.”

Though as KGO informs us, the worst of what happened befell upon a couple in Vallejo whose home is near one of these sideshow intersections, and their house was climbed all over by sideshow onlookers. KGO’s video of the aftermath shows the home of Patricia and Paul Williams with a trashed lawn, and gutters and roof tiles torn from their roof.

"We were asleep, it literally woke us up,” Paul Williams told KGO. “Somebody could have gotten killed out here or hurt you know what I mean."

"I think the striking point was when they were on my property, on my roof you know, and this caused some damage that we now have to pay for and enough is enough. The city or police they need to come out," Patricia Williams added. "I don't care if you have two officers, you need to know where these sideshows are because you need to put a stop to it."

Per KTVU, there have been no arrests or cars impounded from Saturday night’s pandemonium. But that station also reports that “One hospital reported that a man showed up for treatment after being injured during a sideshow.” So... shouldn’t that person at least be pretty easy for police to to find and question?

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist