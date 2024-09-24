- We already knew who’s playing the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival this year, and now we know the exact days and times they’re playing next weekend between October 4-6. Friday has Sleater-Kinney (4:45) and Cat Power (5:55), Saturday is Robyn Hitchcock (2:05) and Mavis Staples (4:05), and Sunday’s schedule features Yo La Tengo (3:45) and Patti Smith (4:50). [Hardly Strictly Bluegrass]
- Caltrain’s first day of all-electric train service was marred by an hour-long glitch due to… electrical problems. Trains were delayed by up to 73 minutes Monday afternoon, though a Caltrain rep says “the power outage is not related to any faults within Caltrain’s infrastructure or the new electric trains, but rather due to outside interference.” [SFGate]
- The Castro’s former consignment shop Worn Out West space is now a day spa called Taboo SF, a sister location to the adjacent barbershop Healing Cuts. Both of the Castro and Market street spaces are owned by Ismael De Luna, and the Worn Out West space has been vacant, only hosting an occasional pop-up, since 2018. [Hoodline]
- Sam Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend-turned-cooperating-witness Caroline Ellison was sentenced to two years in prison, and will be forced to forfeit $11 billion. Meanwhile, the imprisoned Bankman-Fried is now ironically in the same prison housing unit as Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. [CNBC]
- The Department of Justice is suing Visa for allegedly creating a debit card monopoly by controlling 60% of the debit transaction market share and charging exorbitant fees with that monopoly. [Associated Press]
- San Francisco has recorded a 20% decline in new HIV infections since 2022, and a 60% decline since 2014. [KRON4]
Image: @HSBFest via Twitter