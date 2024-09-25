- A man with a gun hijacked a transit bus in Los Angeles early Wednesday while a driver and two passengers were onboard. One passenger ended up dead with multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect was taken into custody following a chase through the city's downtown. [New York Times / KTVU]
- Police in Berkeley are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday night. [NBC Bay Area]
- SoMa businesses fear that the $54 million Folsom-Howard Streetscape Project, with its disruptions, is going to drag on and kill their businesses, kind of like how the Van Ness bus lane project did to businesses there. [Chronicle]
- Concession workers at the Oakland Coliseum face an uncertain future after the A's played their final game there. [ABC 7]
- The African American Sports and Entertainment Group, which now owns the Coliseum site, says that the almost 50-year-old Oakland Arena next to the Coliseum will stay, and will become the focal point of the first phase of development at the site. [KPIX]
- Kamala Harris is set to give a speech Wednesday night in Pittsburgh laying out her "pragmatic" vision for the nation's economy. [ABC News]
- The historic pier in Capitola has reopened, following repairs from winter storm damage over the past two years. [KTVU]
Photo: Noah Boyer