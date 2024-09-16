- San Francisco officials just rolled out a new fleet of pole-topping mobile cameras on trailers, in order to monitor particular high-crime zones across the city. The initial group of cameras will watch over popular drug corners in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods, illegal sex work in the Mission (aka Shotwell Street), and "various merchant corridors that have been hit hard by burglaries."[Chronicle]
- Police in San Leandro say they have footage from a hidden camera that shows the moment that Analleli Garcia-Mejia fatally shot ex-boyfriend David Ramirez last month. Ramirez had apparently brought a hidden camera to a meeting with Garcia-Mejia to avoid false accusations, and police say they found the camera under Garcia-Mejia's kitchen sink, where she allegedly tried to destroy it. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two planes crashed in midair Monday morning at Minden-Tahoe Airport near Lake Tahoe, leaving one person dead. [KTVU]
- A sign almost flew off the Wells Fargo at 22nd and Mission during Sunday's high winds, and the San Francisco Fire Department had to fix it. [Mission Local]
- Designer Ken Fulk's "Magic Factory" on Seventh Street, his warehouse-turned-party-loft and design office, has had another price cut — now on the market for $7M, down from a list price of $7.7M in March, which itself was a cut from an $8.9M asking price in 2022. [Chronicle]
- The Haight-Ashbury Street Fair, in its 45th year and now in its second year happening in September, drew crowds on Sunday despite the wind, and Hoodline has photos.
- The new Alcatraz Embarkation Plaza expansion at Pier 31, which is being overseen by the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, is set to include a new 3,760-square-foot restaurant or cafe space. [Eater]
Photo from Haight-Ashbury Fair by Cheryl L. Guererro for Hoodline