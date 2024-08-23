- The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office now says that a fatal domestic shooting this week was planned, and that a San Leandro woman killed her boyfriend. 36-year-old Analleli Garcia Mejia was booked on suspicion of homicide Thursday, and while she ended up shot in the leg, investigators suggest the killing of boyfriend David Ramirez was pre-meditated. [KRON4]
- Uh oh. In a story that sounds similar the one the befell the San Francisco Art Institute, California College of the Arts is apparently facing a $20 million deficit amid declining enrollment. The school is preparing to open a $123 million expansion in San Francisco, but it is now facing potential layoffs. [Chronicle]
- A KRON4 producer caught video of a man jumping on top of a Waymo's hood Friday afternoon during rush-hour traffic in downtown SF. He then appeared to blow someone a kiss before jumping off. [KRON4]
- That woman who was allegedly roughed up by an SFPD officer after jaywalking last month, who may be suing the city over the incident, will not be charged with jaywalking. [Mission Local]
- Hilariously, Humboldt County supervisors got into a snit when it was revealed that San Francisco sometimes gives its homeless people bus tickets there, but, in fact, they have a program that gives people bus tickets to SF, as well. [SF Standard]
- In addition to the previously reported new location in Santa Clara's Valley Fair Shopping Center, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is reportedly working on a new location in Mountain View as well. [Bay Area News Group]
- IKEA just announced a fall opening of a small pickup center with interior design services in Colma. [Chronicle]
Photo courtesy of CA College of the Arts