- A woman was killed Friday night when she fell out of a pickup truck doing donuts in a San Jose parking lot. Alcohol was a factor in the incident, police say, and it's not clear if the pickup truck was on its own or part of a larger sideshow. [KTVU]
- The Pleasanton Police Department apprehended a suspect driving an allegedly stolen vehicle last week, and officers say they saw him try to dispose of a loaded ghost gun while he was fleeing. [Facebook]
- Downtown SF businesses are again hoping for a boost as Dreamforce kicks off today. [KPIX]
- California state lawmakers will be discussing new rules proposed by Governor Newsom to keep petroleum companies from causing spikes in gas prices due to unplanned issues at local refineries, as recently happened. [NBC Bay Area]
- Most of Bolinas Beach is closed after human waste was found coming from a coastal bluff and pouring onto the sand, and it's not yet clear where it is coming from. [KPIX]
- Part of I-680 in the East Bay will once again be closed this weekend for pavement repairs, which will create significant detours for some drivers. [Chronicle]
- Chronicle restaurant critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan was a judge at the annual Guac-Off competition over the weekend, and she has some thoughts about some of the over-the-top and questionable takes on guacamole. [Chronicle]
Photo: Aleena Janjua