The former South of Market home of presidential nominee Kamala Harris has now been transformed into a Kamala Harris-themed Airbnb, though it will cost you a minimum of $6,000 to stay there.

It was an open secret when Kamala Harris was a US Senator that her then-San Francisco home was a unit at Sixth and Clara streets in South of Market. This became an open secret, unfortunately, during the investigation of 2018’s wholly unrelated brutal murder and dismemberment of 56-year-old Brian Egg, when the Bay Area Reporter pointed out that “California Senator and Democratic candidate for president Kamala Harris owns a condominium on the same block as Egg's house,” and that Egg’s friend Scott Coker Free (who is actually drag star Pippi Lovestocking) told the paper “that it's obvious when she is in town because of the Secret Service detail parked outside the building.”

Harris sold the place in 2021, shortly after being inaugurated as Vice President. The new owner is Zhengtao “David” Ji, who paid $800,000 ($70,000 over asking) for the two-level, one-bedroom condo. But he’s not living there. As the New York Times reports, he’s renting it out as a Kamala Harris-themed Airbnb.

You can find the Airbnb listing for the former Kamala Harris home right here. The listing calls itself “Vice President Kamala Harris's Old Home,” and bills the property as “AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE INSIDE THE HOME PREVIOUSLY OWNED BY VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!”

There is, however, a catch. In order to get around the SF regulations on short-term rentals of under 30 days, you can only rent this place for 30 days or longer. With a reported $200 a night price tag, that means you’re looking at a minimum investment of $6,000 to stay there.

Clara and Sixth streets is hardly a glamorous place to stay, and the Times describes the unit as a “one-bedroom condo on a small alley in a neighborhood dotted with freeways and auto body repair shops.” But it made sense for then-DA Kamala Harris when she bought it in 2004, as it is a mere eight-minute walk to the 850 Bryant Street Hall of Justice where she then worked.

Though The Times also has the nugget that the Clara Street condo is also the location where, in 2014, a certain Doug Emhoff dropped to one knee, pulled a ring out of his pocket, and said “I want to spend my life with you.”

Image via Airbnb