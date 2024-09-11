The public defender representing the 17-year-old Tracy boy who's been charged with armed robbery and attempted murder in the August 31 shooting of Ricky Pearsall says that video evidence suggests the attempted murder charge should be dropped.

There was a pretrial hearing Tuesday for the unnamed juvenile who's been charged with shooting 49er Ricky Pearsall two weeks ago. And the teen's attorney, Deputy Public Defender Bob Dunlap, continues to want to engage the press on this case in preparing to defend his client.

As KPIX reports, Dunlap spoke to reporters outside the courtroom Tuesday and said he'd shared new video with the prosecution that showed "it was a rather extended struggle" between Pearsall and the teen, in which the football player appeared to overpower the suspect.

Both Pearsall, 23, and the suspect ended up with gunshot wounds, with a bullet striking Pearsall in the chest.

"It supports what's always been my belief and theory in this case, that this is an attempted robbery, not an attempted murder," Dunlap said, per KPIX.

The teen was arraigned last week on charges of attempted murder with an enhanced allegation of discharging a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, attempted second-degree robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, having a concealed firearm, being a minor with a handgun, and damage to personal property.

Dunlap told reporters after the arraignment that his client is "very sorry, genuinely, that this did happen, as is his family."

Pearsall was reportedly walking alone to his car after doing some shopping in Union Square when he was confronted by the suspect, who demanded his Rolex watch and other jewelry, according to police.

So far, the case against the teen is being heard at the city's Juvenile Justice Center, but District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she was still reviewing circumstances to decide whether she would petition the court to move the case to adult court. Judge Roger C. Chan will ultimately make the determination whether the teen can be tried as an adult.

Dunlap previously cautioned the press, and the DA's office, not to be swayed by Pearsall's celebrity, and to go solely on the evidence in the case.

He also stressed that his client is a juvenile, and should be tried as one.

Previously: Accused Teen Shooter of Ricky Pearsall Is 'Very Sorry,' Says Attorney

Top image: Ricky Pearsall #WO23 of Florida participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)