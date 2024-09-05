- A man was shot Wednesday night on the 2000 block of Mission Street, between 16th and 17th streets, and left with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened around 8:32 pm, and the man is hospitalized. [Chronicle]
- The ongoing, 21-year-old federal oversight of the Oakland Police Department likely isn't ending soon. U.S. District Judge William Orrick indicated at a hearing Wednesday that the city's new police chief had better keep a close eye on some internal investigations into officer misonduct. [Chronicle]
- Marin County officials are encouraging homeowners, especially those in high-fire-risk areas, to engage with their "firewise" prevention inspectors, in order to make their neighborhoods more fire resistent and avoid getting their insurance policies dropped. [KPIX]
- There is now surveillance video showing the teen suspect who allegedly shot Ricky Pearsall Saturday, dropping his gun down the block and clutching his arm, after he also sustained a gunshot wound. [ABC 7]
- Waymo has a newly expanded website touting the idea that driverless cars are "the world's most trusted drivers." [NBC Bay Area]
- The Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet, especially the last two weeks, and it's apparently because of Saharan dust in the upper atmosphere blowing over from Africa. [ABC News]
- Donald Trump used a town hall on Fox News to question whether next week's debate with Kamala Harris will be "fair." [New York Times]
