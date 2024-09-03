Last week CNN ran a report detailing that more than 50 very nice houses in Antioch were just giant hidden illegal pot grow operations, with no one living in the houses. Now it turns out one of those homes is owned by an Oakland police officer.

We noted a report by CNN last week exposing how a whole bunch of upscale houses in the Contra Costa County city of Antioch were secretly operating as illegal marijuana grows. The California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) told CNN that they’d raided “about 50” Antioch houses over the last two years, all of which looked like completely normal homes from the outside, but had no people living in them, and every inch of the place was being used to grow indoor weed.

But there’s a real shocker at the 6:17 mark of the video below, as CNN reporter Kyung Lah points out that one of the illegal pot grow houses was “owned by an Oakland police officer, Samson Liu.” CNN also adds that the raid on the home owned by Officer Liu allegedly contained 80 pounds of illegal marijuana.

Well, that’s going to have people asking questions! KTVU followed up locally, and found that Liu has been placed on administrative leave from the Oakland Police Department. According to KTVU, the raid of Liu’s house was on April 30 and he was placed on leave later that same day. He has been on paid leave for the four-plus months since.

A raid of an Antioch home in April left many homeowners on the street with tons of questions, as more than 80 pounds of marijuana were removed from the residence https://t.co/teMCaRgKLO pic.twitter.com/AOaoPaKDPw — KTVU (@KTVU) September 3, 2024

The OPD would not could not confirm to KTVU whether it was conducting an investigation of Liu, and simply told the station “this is an ongoing personnel matter." CNN published a more extensive report on the Antioch cannabis raids on Saturday, which said that the DCC agents who conducted the bust “referred the matter to the internal affairs division of the Oakland Police Department, but have made no arrests in connection with the contraband.”

An Oakland police officer, Samson Liu, owns an illegal cannabis grow house in Antioch that was raided by state agents….https://t.co/cHRD5lTp6L pic.twitter.com/2aTsPWctxc — Darwin BondGraham (@DarwinBondGraha) September 1, 2024

We don’t know the exact location of the home. KTVU merely calls it a “two-story, five-bedroom property” in Antioch. CNN adds that at the time of the raid, the house had been “extensively modified for the sole purpose of cultivation: The doors were fortified; the windows were boarded up. A heavy-duty generator sat in the laundry room to maximize power. Silver industrial air ducts snaked in and out of rooms for ventilation.”

Image: California Department of Cannabis Control via Facebook

The above image is not from the raid on Liu’s home, it is a different home in Contra Costa County that the DCC raided just last week. The agency notes that raid yielded “1,315 pounds of unlicensed cannabis products, including 2,317 plants,” and “an estimated retail value of $2.1 million in seized products.” So this is clearly a problem in Contra Costa County, which has seen nearly 60 homes raided for being illegal marijuana grows in the last two years.

But CNN points out that out of those five dozen raids, “only two people associated with the busts in that city have been arrested and charged; both were given misdemeanors.”

Related: CNN Report Finds Giant, Illegal Marijuana Grows Operating Out of Luxury Homes in Antioch [SFist]

Image: California Department of Cannabis Control via Facebook