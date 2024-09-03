A stabbing Sunday in the NoPa neighborhood led to an alleged rampage by a suspect in a vehicle, including hit-and-run collisions, and an ultimate confrontation with police.

The situation began around 8:30 am, where an alleged stabbing took place near the intersection of Broderick and Fell streets. As Mission Local reports, the victim was left with life-threatening injuries, and the suspect vehicle drove south on Broderick toward Fell Street.

The suspect's alleged spree continued in the Upper Haight, and police say the suspect committed multiple "attempted homicides with a vehicle” and “aggravated assaults with a vehicle."

As KPIX reports, one of those assaults occurred outside Brioche Bakery at 1640 Haight Street, where it was caught on surveillance video. The suspect's car can be seen ramming into and knocking over a man and his dog, before backing up and taking off down the street. Both the man and dog were reportedly bruised but uninjured.

Police caught up with the suspect near Dolores Park, where, when confronted, the suspect allegedly rammed an SFPD patrol car with his vehicle. Per KPIX, police then chased the suspect into the Castro District, where the suspect exited his car near Carson and Douglass streets.

As Mission Local reports, the suspect climbed into a treet at this point — so let's assume some substances were involved?

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a police blockade and a BearCat tactical vehicle on the scene.

The suspect then reportedly leapt out of the tree and "sustained significant injuries," at which point he was hospitalized.

Charges have not yet been filed in the case, and the suspect appears to still be hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

Photo via Citizen