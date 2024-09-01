- The City of Oakland finalized the $125 million sale of their Oakland Colliseum shares, a deal which was made earlier this summer to patch a substantial budget shortfall. The new owners are set to pay the city in installments stretching out to no later than June 2026. [Chronicle]
- Tens of thousands of unionized hotel workers located across the country are striking, after negotiations between their union and major hotel chains such as Hyatt and Hilton have stalled. The dispute primarily hinges on lowered wages and staffing shortages in the wake of the pandemic. [Associated Press]
- Sonoma County's most prominent marijuana industry convention is opening its doors to the public for its second day when it occurs later this month. Seth Rogan and Wiz Khalifa are set to appear, as growers hope to get valuable feedback from consumers. [Press Democrat]
- A winning Powerball ticket worth $1.1 million was dispensed near Sacramento earlier this week, according to lottery officials. [NBC Bay Area]
- Over $22 million has been raised for the upcoming San Francisco elections, most of it coming from gifts of over a thousand dollars. [Mission Local]
- San Mateo sheriff's deputies seized more than 80 firearms earlier this week after de-escalating a mental health crisis. [CBS]
- A new private high school recently had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in the heart of downtown San Jose. [Mercury News]
Image: Hyatt Place in Emeryville via Wikimedia