Among the six hostages found fatally shot in a tunnel under the city of Rafah on Saturday was American citizen and Berkeley native Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose parents have spent the past eleven months advocating for the hostages.

Goldberg-Polin, 23, had dual Israeli and US citizenship, and was one of a number of hostages taken from a music festival in rural Israel on October 7 last year. Five of the six hostages found dead on Saturday were reportedly among those young music festival attendees.

As the New York Times reports, the Israeli military is saying that the six were "brutally murdered" by Hamas not long before they were found, sometime between Thursday night and Friday. All six had been listed among the sick, wounded, or vulnerable who were to be in a first wave of hostages released, per Israel's demands.

Goldberg-Polin, as SFist previously reported, had lost part of his arm when he attempted to throw a live grenade back at Hamas militants who invaded the music festival. As of April, he appeared in a proof-of-life video released by Hamas, marking 200 days since his capture. To his family, he said, "I love you so much and miss you. It won’t be a happy [Passover] holiday for me, but I wish you one."

The deceased hostages have been identified as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino. They ranged in age from 23 to 40.

President Biden issued a statement saying of Goldberg-Polin, "I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7... He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express."

Protests have erupted across Israel, largely expressing outrage at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not securing a deal sooner to get the hostages released.

The hostages were found during a military operation, though the Israeli Army has not been specific about whether they were on a mission to free hostages. All of them were reportedly found with gunshot wounds that came from close-range shots.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh's mother, spoke at the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago, and said at the time, "Hersh is a happy-go-lucky, laid-back, good-humored, respectful and curious person. “He is a civilian. He loves soccer, is wild about music and music festivals, and he has been obsessed with geography and travel since he was a little boy."

Goldberg-Polin's family issued a statement late Saturday saying, "With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time."

