- A male pedestrian in his 70s was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in East Oakland. The incident happened around 9:30 pm near the intersection of 98th and Bancroft avenues. [East Bay Times]
- The owner of Gai Chicken Rice in the Castro, Kevin Lieu, says his business was just broken into for the eighth time in six years, and he's speaking out. [KRON4]
- In her interview with CNN on Thursday, Kamala Harris said she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet, if elected. [Chronicle / CNN]
- At a watch party for the interview at Manny's in the Mission, Kamala received mixed reviews. [KPIX]
- A burglary at a bridal shop in Vallejo was caught on surveillance camera, and so was the owner's confrontation, at gunpoint, with the burglar, who was later arrested by police. [KTVU]
- The Oakland City Council has a Sunday deadline in the next step of transferring ownership of the Coliseum site to the African American Sports and Entertainment Group. [East Bay Times]
- The Chronicle compiled thousands of reviews of state parks, and put together a list of the most popular in California, and at the top is Point Lobos State Park, south of Monterey. [Chronicle]
Photo: Cedric Letsch