- Last year’s leading San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is no longer demanding a trade and ended his training camp holdout, agreeing to a contract extension late Thursday afternoon. While the deal is not yet signed, Aiyuk agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that keeps him a 49er through the 2028 season, and makes him the fifth highest-paid receiver in the league. [ESPN]
- Elsewhere in Bay Area sports contract news, Steph Curry agreed to a one-year, $63 million contract extension with the Warriors. The deal ensures Curry will remain a Golden State Warrior through the 2026-2027 season, and makes it likely Curry will also retire as a Warrior. [KRON4]
- BART’s evasion-proof fare gates are coming to 24th Street station next week, after being installed at West Oakland and Civic Center stations. BART will start installing the new gates on Tuesday, September 3, and has not given a timeline on when they expect to complete them, but there will be limited use of gates at that station during the construction phase. [BART]
- State Senator Scott Wiener’s controversial AI safety bill passed the California legislature Thursday, despite opposition from Mayor Breed, Nancy Pelosi, the US Chamber of Commerce, and OpenAI. Now we’ll see if Gavin Newsom opposes it with a veto. [Examiner]
- 22 Oakland-based alleged gang members have been arrested over the recent string of NorCal cannabis dispensary robberies, though since half of the robberies occurred in Santa Cruz County, the suspects will be prosecuted there. [NBC Bay Area]
- The basement-level Walnut Creek bar Spoontonic Lounge is up for sale, but only after being forced to close at midnight instead of 2 am, because the place accounted for a disproportionate number of local police calls. [Bay Area News Group]
Image via BART