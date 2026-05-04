- The Supreme Court on Monday paused a lower court order that had banned access to the abortion pill mifepristone by mail. The pause is temporary, until at least May 11, and in a one-page order Justice Samuel Alito asked both parties in the case to file briefs by Thursday. [New York Times]
- A previously convicted sex offender, 43-year-old James Carey of Pleasant Hill, was arrested Sunday after traveling to San Mateo to meet up with a decoy posing as a minor for sexual activity. Carey was lured there by an organization that lures child predators to reoffend in this way to facilitate their arrest. [KRON4]
- 67 homes in Mountain View are going into their tenth day of a water crisis, after a contractor mistakenly contaminated a water main with cement slurry. The residents were told not to use the water at all for a week, but then the guidance was updated to say it should be boiled before consuming it. [KRON4]
- Former Governor Jerry Brown is not a fan of San Francisco's Prop B, which sets a lifetime term-limit cap on city officials of two terms, which seems to be aimed at Aaron Peskin, even though he already served his four terms with a break in between. [Mission Local]
- Former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday, but said to be stable. [Associated Press]
- The landing gear of a United Airlines plane landing at Newark International Airport in New Jersey struck a light pole and a semi truck on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday, and the light pole then fell on a vehicle — and there is dramatic footage from inside the cab of the truck. [CNN]
- Utah Governor Spencer Cox had plans for a detention camp for the homeless outside Salt Lake City, where people would be subjected to forced treatment for addiction, mental illness, or both, and state lawmakers were supportive, but they appear to have set aside the proposal amid fears of civil rights lawsuits, among other things. [New York Times]
Photo by Jimmy Woo