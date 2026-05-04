A group of riders on more than 70 ATVs and dirt bikes disrupted traffic Sunday evening when they took a round-trip joy ride on the Bay Bridge before being intercepted by police, causing significant delays for drivers.

The group of over 70 dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles first departed Oakland for San Francisco early Sunday evening, where they stayed for 45 minutes to an hour, as KRON4 reports.

They were on their way back east when the Oakland Police Department, with the help of the SFPD and the California Highway Patrol, intercepted them on the “decline” portion of the eastern side of the bridge a little before 5:45 pm, according to the Chronicle.

The riders all fled the scene, some on foot after abandoning their dirt bikes, and at least two were arrested. NBC Bay Area reports that one person had to be rescued from the Bay, after they jumped from the bridge while evading police.

Oakland police impounded the abandoned bikes, which were reportedly carted away on a Caltrans tow truck.

All eastbound lanes were initially closed before authorities reopened two lanes, per the Chronicle. All lanes were cleared around 7:15 pm, and traffic flow was almost back to normal by 8 pm.

Image: Oakland Police Department/X