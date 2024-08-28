Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had choicer words than we realized for Donald Trump in the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection, calling Trump “a domestic enemy in the White House” and saying, “He’s gotta pay a price for that.”

As you may know by now, Nancy Pelosi’s daughter documentarist daughter Alexandra Pelosi happened to be tagging along with her then-Speaker of the House mother during the January 6th insurrection, and filming these proceedings for yet another documentary for HBO.

But HBO was forced to hand over all of the younger Pelosi’s footage to congressional investigators after the events of that day. And now CNN has obtained some of that footage, showing the white-knuckle situations of lawmakers being whisked out of the Capitol as the mobs were trying to take over.

One bit of that footage that stands out is Pelosi meeting with her staff the morning of January 7. “There’s a domestic enemy in the White House,” Pelosi says bluntly while preparing her remarks. “And let’s not mince words about this.”

And after Congress finally certified the election results that Trump had lost at 3:30 am, she said, “I just feel sick what he did to the Capitol and to the country today. He’s gotta pay a price for that.”

Yet Republicans may jump all over this footage, in their ongoing attempts to blame Nancy Pelosi for the January 6 rioting, instead of, you know, the rioters.

Some remarks show Pelosi telling her chief of staff Terri McCullough that “We have a responsibility, Terri. We did not have any accountability for what was going on there and we should have. This is ridiculous.” And she also said of the National Guard, “I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more. Because it’s stupid.”

Whatever the political outcome of this (if any), Alexandra Pelosi is ever playing the shameless self-promoter.

When asked for comment by CNN on the newly released footage, the younger Pelosi responded, “Hope you appreciate the cinematography: backwards and in heels! Now if you want context, go watch Pelosi in The House! Streaming now on HBO!”

