After January 6 footage leaked last week showing Nancy Pelosi vowing to punch Donald Trump on the day of the Capital riot, Pelosi pulled no punches in gleefully defending the remark.

Last Thursday during the (I think?) final hearing of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, we were treated to never-before-seen video footage of Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatening to punch Donald Trump that day. When informed of the possibility of Trump coming to Capitol Hill to join the mob, Pelosi can be seen saying, “If he comes, I’m gonna punch him out. I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.”

“I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out ... I’m going to punch him out, I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”



— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s just-revealed response to the prospect of former President Trump potentially marching to the Capitol on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/XePdjploDg — The Recount (@therecount) October 14, 2022

Fast-forward nearly a week later. In a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Mitchell brought the topic up, and somewhat holding back laughter at that. “You’ve stood up to Donald Trump, ripping up his speech, and standing up and walking out of the cabinet meeting with the leadership, you put him on notice, Mitchell says. “And now we’ve seen that you said, on the day of the riot, you said he if he led the rioters and came up to the Hill, you would have punched him out.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “I said I would’ve punched [Trump] out, I would’ve gone to jail, and I would’ve been happy to do so for our country.”



MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell: “Would you have done that?”



Pelosi: “He wouldn’t have had the courage to come to the Hill. He’s all talk.” pic.twitter.com/HRZTJK6uLX — The Recount (@therecount) October 18, 2022

“That’s right. But I don’t even like to talk about him, because it’s really a tragedy for our country,” Pelosi said, before launching into a clearly rehearsed almost-verbatim repetition of what the footage showed her saying. “I said ‘I would have punched him out, I would have gone to jail, and I would have been happy for our country.’ He wouldn’t have had the courage to come to the Hill, he’s all talk.”

Sane America's reaction when they saw the new clip of Nancy Pelosi saying she wanted to punch out Trump on January 6th... pic.twitter.com/jLPcbYLtdg — Eric Champnella (@champnella) October 14, 2022

Pelosi then, as she does, tried to pivot the whole thing to a Democratic turnout talking point. “Our democracy is at stake when you define our democracy as integrity of the vote,” she continued. “They want to suppress the vote, they’ve been doing that for a long time. They want to nullify the results of an election, they’re even proposing that after an election, if they don’t like the result, they want to change the rules that would have governed that election retroactively. So you have to recognize that they are undermining our democracy.”

You can watch the full 19-minute interview of Pelosi discussing “the midterms and other important topics” below. (The Trump punch discourse stars at the 5:20 mark.)

