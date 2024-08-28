A chef known for her Louisiana-style gumbo and po'boys is pivoting to selling zhuzhed-up hot dogs at a new Ferry Building kiosk that opens next week.

It's called Palmvy Hot Dogs, and that chef is Tiffany Carter, who ran a kiosk under her Boug Cali brand, hawking Creole staples like po'boys as well as mashup items like tacos and burritos, at the short-lived La Cocina Municipal Marketplace in the Tenderloin. Carter also served as one of the inaugural vendors at the newly open Chase Center back in 2020.

As the Chronicle reports, Carter is still using La Cocina's commissary kitchen in that space, and Boug Cali lives on as a catering company. But she'll be preparing ingredients, sausages and hot dogs each morning there — including Niman Ranch beef links, and Beyond Meat dogs — and transporting them to the small Ferry Building kiosk, where the'll be kept in a temperature-controlled chest under the counter.

Hot dog varieties will include The New Yorker, which is inspired by a Reuben sandwich, featuring sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Russian dressing; and a California-style dog with pickled red onions and peppers, shredded cheddar, and habanero peppers. A vegetarian dog inspired by a Caprese salad will be on the menu, and the signature dog appears to be Chicago-style, with fresh tomato slices, pickles, and red onion.

Carter tells the Chronicle, "Every city needs a great hot dog," and she points to chef and writer Anthony Bourdain's love of Gray's Papaya in New York City.

Palmvy Hot Dogs is moving into Suite #5 — apparently the front portion where Charles Phan's Out the Door counter operation used to be. The main part of that suite, the former Slanted Door restaurant, is becoming a new, as-yet-unnamed restaurant and bakery from the Sorrel team, opening next year.

And, as the Chronicle notes, Carter is not the only La Cocina alum who's landed coveted space at the Ferry Building. Nite Yun, the acclaimed chef from Oakland's now defunct Nyum Bai, recently opened a Cambodian noodle shop in the building called Lunette.

Palmvy Hot Dogs will be open for business starting September 4.

