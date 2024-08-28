- Two Muni buses collided Wednesday afternoon in the Bayview, sending four people to the hospital. The collision happened at Third Street and Palou Avenue around 3:55 pm, and the two bus drivers were among the injured. [Chronicle]
- The final legal dispute linked to the construction of the Salesforce Transit Center has been resolved. This final lawsuit was between San Francisco-based Webcor Builders and electrical subcontractor Fisk Electrical Co., and a jury decided in favor of Webcor, awarding damages of $16.8 million. [SF Business Times]
- We have a few more details in the tragic case of an Oakland mother who was fatally shot, allegedly by a teen drug dealer, earlier this month. The shooter was apparently the friend of the dealer, who was at Maria Ramos's home to sell marijuana vape pens to her daughter, not her son, as was previously reported. [East Bay Times]
- The Downtown Berkeley BART station was closed Wednesday evening due to a medical emergency, and reportedly a person was fatally struck by a train. [Berkeley Scanner]
- Two students were hospitalized after a reported stabbing at Hayward High School on Monday. [Chronicle]
- After 50 years, the Hilton hotel by Oakland Airport closed today, after announcing its closure back in June. [KTVU]
- Oakland's only Shake Shack, which opened during the pandemic in the Uptown neighborhood, is closed after four years in business as the company is purging its under-performing stores. [SF Business Times]
- KGO/ABC 7 has snagged the rights to the annual Lunar New Year Parade TV broadcast, which had traditionally been broadcast only on KTVU. [ABC 7]