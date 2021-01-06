President Trump implored ardent supporters at a rally Wednesday behind the White House to walk to the Capitol Building and "show strength" and "fight." Many of them have, and they were trying to storm the building and vandalize it — with Senators and members of the House going into recess as during the proceeding to certify the election for Joe Biden.

An unknown number of Trump and "Don't Tread on Me" flag-waving supporters, some of them masked, marched up to the entrances of the Capitol building Wednesday just after 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time, in the midst of formal certification proceedings happening simultaneously in the House and Senate chambers. While some Republican members of Congress had pledged to show their support for Trump's baseless claims about election fraud — in order to appease their Trump-loyalist constituents and not get voted out next election — the certification of the electoral college votes was expected to proceed without issue today.

Meanwhile, the White House had organized a surreal campaign rally of sorts, two weeks shy of the president leaving office, in which the president continued to air grievances and promote lies and conspiracy theories about the election — including the widely debunked idea that there were "205,000 more ballots than you had voters" in Pennsylvania.

A cohort of his supporters heeded a call to march to the Capitol, and footage posted to Twitter showed them attempting to enter the building. According to the New York Times,

They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021 You can hear the crowd roaring outside door. Now shattering the glass. Crazy pic.twitter.com/F3BDOuzCzF — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 6, 2021

"If any of the Capitol Police or staffers get hurt or worse because of the protesters outside the Capitol, Trump is going to face accusations that he incited a riot," says New York Times Washington correspondent Charlie Savage, as part of the paper's live coverage of today's events in Washington. "At the end of his speech, Trump told his supporters on the Mall that Republicans have been too nice, like a boxer with his hands tied behind his back, and now needed to 'fight much harder' against 'bad people.' He told them to walk to the Capitol and 'demand' that Congress 'confront this egregious assault on our democracy” (that is, his loss to Biden), and kept exhorting them that 'you have to show strength and you have to be strong' and 'you will never take back our country with weakness.'"

Savage added, parenthetically, "([Trump's] defense will be that amid all that militancy, he also used the adverb 'peacefully' once.)"

Here's footage of Trump supporters brawling with police and pepper-sraying back at them at the rally site:

MAGA protesters are spraying pepper spray back at police on Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/9TeqRefjZq — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) January 6, 2021

New York Times reporter Adam Goldman said he was at the foot of the Capitol steps when he witnessed some violence between Capitol police and protesters. "He said that police fired flash bangs to try to deter protesters, but that failed and the protesters became increasingly agitated," relays Washington correspondent Michael S. Smith. "'Don’t tell us what to do,' one yelled. 'We pay for this,' another said. Protesters at the western side of the Capitol whom police had tried to push back moved on to another side of the building where they made their way far closer to it, ignoring police orders to stop."

The Senate and House immediately went into recess around 2:15 p.m., and News Station managing Editor Matt Laslo tweets that he heard "Lock all doors if able...immediately seek shelter...remain quiet and await further direction" over the Capitol loud speakers.

CNN had footage of some MAGA hat-wearing white men wearing military gear wandering the Capitol building.

And White House correspondent Maggie Haberman refers to this tweet from the president, posted at 2:24 p.m., as "pouring gasoline on the fire."

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Screencap via PBS News Hour/Twitter