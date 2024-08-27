- A Tesla’s battery caught fire in a Lafayette driveway Tuesday morning, which spread to the Tesla right next to it, and then caused a vegetation fire at surrounding properties. No one was injured and no residents were displaced in the fire on Hunsaker Canyon Road, but both Teslas were totaled. [KRON4]
- Just one month before her appearance at this year’s Portola Festival (September 28-29), pop singer M.I.A. has unleashed a set of tweets endorsing Donald Trump for president. The vocalist tweeted on Friday that “Trump is going to ride America through the most challenging 4 years coming pulling out weed , and RFK will inherit America when God is ready to replant and rebuild it righteously.” Similar nonsense has continued since from M.I.A., who’s playing Sunday at the Portola Festival. [Chronicle]
- South San Francisco-based biotech company Genentech has announced they’re doing 93 layoffs, after laying off more than 400 just a few months back. Genentech, which is owned by the Swiss pharmaceutical conglomerate Roche, says the layoffs will happen in October, November and December. [SFGate]
- Two students at Hayward High School were stabbed by another student on Monday, and it’s unclear whether the student who committed the stabbing has been arrested. [KGO]
- Caltrain has announced the schedule for its new fully electric trains on Saturday, September 21, and the new schedule will come with more frequent stops. [Palo Alto Online]
- Delta Airlines’ summer of nightmares just got worse and more tragic, after a tire explosion at an Atlanta airport maintenance facility killed two workers and seriously injured a third. [Associated Press]
Image: STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - JUNE 14: M.I.A. performs on stage at Rosendal Garden Party on June 14, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Iwi Onodera/Redferns)