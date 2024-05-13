The summer music festival lineup news continues with a weekend leak of the Portola Festival lineup, which turns out to have been real and was confirmed by festival organizers Monday morning.

That lineup includes some big names like Disclosure, Justice, Rüfüs du Sol, Jessie Ware, M.I.A., Four Tet, Jamie XX, and Gesaffelstein. Other acts including Franc Moody, Neil Francis, Honey Dijon, Peaches, and Tycho are likely to draw fan bases in the Bay Area as well.

And we already know who's on what day, September 28 and September 29.

The 2024 Portola Festival is again going to conflict with Folsom Street Fair weekend — a problem only for those who enjoy both electronic music and LGBTQ leather fests, but there is some significant overlap in that Venn diagram.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, May 17, but attendees at the fest in 2022 and 2023 can access a presale that starts at noon on Thursday, May 16. Just go to the Portola website, and register for the presale using the phone number attached to your previous year passes.

This is the third year for the Portola Festival, which concert promoters Goldenvoice (of Coachella fame) first launched here in 2022.

The first year saw some logistical and organizational issues during the festival, but those were mostly ironed out. And both times the festival has taken place, in September 2022 and September 2023, there have been noise complaints from Alameda residents, who say the deep bass beats disturb their Sunday slumbers.

Last fall, a group of Alameda residents again protested the fest in the hopes of shutting it down, to no avail. In announcing Portola's return this year, Goldenvoice made some promises to Alameda that it won't be so loud this year, and that all outdoor music will shut off by 10:45 pm on Sunday.

Look for tickets here starting Thursday at noon (if you bought tickets before), or starting Friday at noon.

Previously: Portola Festival Announces Its 2024 Return, In Letter Promising Alameda It Won’t Be So Loud This Time

Photo via ALIVE Coverage