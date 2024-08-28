- There's an ongoing traffic situation in the East Bay after a big rig hit an overhead freeway sign. All northbound lanes of I-680 were closed after the incident in Pleasanton Wednesday morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 62-year-old homeless man, Mark Christopher Dowling, has been arrested on suspicion of killing another man at a West Berkeley homeless shelter. The victim, age 37, was shot Sunday evening at Ursula Sherman Village. [KTVU]
- In a strange twist, we're now learning that one of the individuals involved in the assault on a Dublin High School student last week was a parent. Instead of "five adults," it was reportedly a parent and four suspects aged 16 to 19 who comitted the crime last Friday, per the latest report. [KTVU]
- A new study has found that San Francisco restaurants shut down ealier than in any other major city worldwide, with a median final seating of 9 pm — compared to 10 pm in New York, and 9:45 in Los Angeles. [Chronicle]
- A nonprofit environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, is calling for a federal investigation into Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s story about cutting the head off a whale and driving it across state lines three decades ago. [ABC7]
- The FDA has announced a December decision date for its approval of a drug made by Peninsula biotech firm Soleno Therapeutics that is meant to treat an eating disorder in patients with a rare genetic condition. [SF Business Times]
- The Chronicle looks back at a Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode from the 90s that rather accurately predicts the homelessness situation in San Francisco of 2024. [Chronicle]
Photo via CHP - Dublin Area