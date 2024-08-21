A teenage boy was reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon during the third day of the new school year, not far from Galileo High School.

The incident took place near the intersection of North Point and Polk streets just after 12:30 pm. That intersection is near the back side of the campus of Galileo Academy of Science and Technology, next to its football field, and is adjacent to the block that houses Ghirardelli Square.

As the Chronicle reports, police responded to the report of the shooting and found a teen male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police could not confirm whether the teenager was a student at Galileo or not.

The main entrance to the school is actually two blocks away on Francisco Street.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at the school and a lockout, which has since been lifted.

A staffer at the school reached by the Chronicle said that, while the school regularly did drills for such emergencies, "this is the first time we’ve actually had to lockdown and then lockout."

This is not a particularly good harbinger as the school year gets underway, but we don't yet know that there is any connection to the school, and no arrests have been made.

Last year, there was a spate of violence at San Francisco schools, including several stabbing incidents, and a middle school that had to lock down after a student brought a firearm to school.

This past school year ended in May with a shooting at a high school graduation ceremony in Oakland.

Photo via Google Street View