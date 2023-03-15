- A 25-year-old woman who was employed by Stanford University, Jennifer Gries, has been arrested and charged with making a false report about two sexual assaults on campus last year. When reported last August, the fake rapes led to a campus-wide alert, but now authorities say it was all a fabrication to get back at a coworker whom she may have been dating. [KPIX]
- Denman Middle School, in SF's Outer Mission, had to be locked down Wednesday after a student allegedly brought a handgun to school. Initial reports of an active shooter on campus were not true, but a gun was found on campus. [KTVU]
- A 15-year-old student at a San Jose middle school was stabbed Wednesday, and another student is in custody. [KTVU]
- There's apparently been no heat in many SF City College classrooms for at least a year, and this winter has been brutal for faculty and students. [SFGate]
- Ridiculously, Republicans and their media flunkies are trying to spin the Silicon Valley Bank collapse to be a result of "woke capitalism" and "woke" investment decisions, which it was not. [NY Post / Chronicle / NY Times]
- Authorities are on the hunt for a suspect who tried to steal a helicopter from Sacramento Airport, and crashed it. [ABC News]
- State Senator Scott Wiener has proposed legislation to give the state's green light to the construction of a heated, Olympic-sized swimming pool to be floated over the Bay, as part of a big proposed development at Piers 30-32. [Bay Area News Group]
- Warrior Andre Iguodala, who broke his wrist during Monday’s win over the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center, is going to be getting wrist surgery next week. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Jared Erondu