- A United Airlines flight bound for Rome, out of SFO, was diverted to Sacramento for an undisclosed reason. The plane landed in Sacramento around 6 pm Tuesday and passengers all exited the plane. [KTVU]
- One person was found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in a car on the 3400 block of Wood Street in West Oakland. [KRON4]
- The fire that burned through East Bay Booksellers (the former Diesel Bookstore) in Rockridge on July 30 has been determined to be "accidental in nature," though the exact cause has not yet been determind. [East Bay Times]
- SF political figure Jon Jacobo has been released from custody to home monitoring, as he faces sexual assault charges. [Chronicle]
- An employee at Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen in SF's Mission District was fired after a racial slur was found on a customer's receipt. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle did their grocery store shopping price-check in the East Bay and found that Trader Joe's was the cheapest overall, and Safeway was the most expensive. [Chronicle]
- A new poll finds Kamala Harris either leading or tied with Trump in six key swing states. [New York Times]
