An apartment complex at Ninth and Madison streets in Oakland Chinatown suffered a two-alarm fire that displaced 38 residents Wednesday morning, according to the Bay Area News Group. The blaze reportedly started around 5:30 am Wednesday morning, and fortunately, there are no reported injuries at this time.

9th st x Madison St- last night #OFD responded to an outside fire that extended to a 3 story apartment bldg. There is damage on all three floors & 4 apartments damaged. Quick acting #Oakland #Firefighters saved the building and multi-million dollars in property loss. pic.twitter.com/OHG86QHmI6 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) August 14, 2024

The Oakland Fire Department noted in a tweet that “There is damage on all three floors & 4 apartments damaged.” But the fire cut off the building’s power supply, and it currently has no power, so the residents are unable to return.

Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt tells the news group that the Red Cross is working on finding temporary accommodations for those displaced. Some may be able to return when power is restored to the building, but there is currently no timeline on that.

While the fire reportedly started at 5:30 am, it became a two-alarm fire by 5:45 am, with firefighters already on the scene. Residents were already able to evacuate on their own at that point, and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

