- The 49ers have agreed to a framework to trade wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they haven’t executed the trade, and they’re also simultaneously negotiating with Aiyuk, so this whole thing might just blow over with him getting a new Niners contract. We don’t know what the 49ers would get in return if the trade happened, but it is described as “a significant package” for the player who led the 49ers in receiving yardage last season. [NBC Sports]
- A vegetation fire broke out near the Marin County communities of Marinwood and Novato at about 4:15 am Tuesday morning, and grew to be as large as 30 acres. What’s being dubbed the Queenstone Fire was 45% contained and reduced to just 18 acres by mid-afternoon Tuesday. [KRON4]
- A couple of billboards have gone up in the Richmond District attacking Supervisor Connie Chan with inaccurate crime statistics, and it’s a mystery who paid for them. The billboards claim “Since 2021 there have been over 20,000 robberies, burglaries and thefts in the Richmond,” but those statistics also include the neighborhoods of Presidio Heights, Lower Pacific Heights, Haight Ashbury, and Forest Knolls. Additionally, the billboards say they were paid for by Stop Crime SF and Safer SF, but both groups insist they had nothing to do with the billboards. [Chronicle]
- Jon Jacobo, the former board member of Mission District nonprofit Calle 24 and one-time DBI commissioner, has been released to home confinement in his ongoing criminal rape trial proceedings. Jacobo must surrender his passport, can only leave his home only to meet his attorney or for medical appointments, and will have to wear an alcohol monitoring device. [Mission Local]
- There’s a dust-up in the startup scene, as a woman who brought her baby to a Y Combinator conference says she was asked to leave, though organizers dispute that version of events. [SF Business Times]
- The popular Japanese grocer Tokyo Central is coming to Emeryville’s Bay Street mall. [Eville Eye]
Image: @marincountyfire via Twitter