- A 25-year-old mother who was declared missing in a Watsonville Police Department case, Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, was found dead Sunday in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The discovery of Sedano's body happened not long after three-year-old child's father showed up at the Watsonville Police dispatch center threatening to harm the child, and he was subsequently shot and injured by police. [KRON4]
- Kay Jewelers at SF's Stonestown Galleria was hit by a smash-and-grab robbery with four hammer-wielding suspects on Sunday. The robbery happened while the mall was full around 7 pm. [NBC Bay Area]
- Jon Jacobo, the former board member of Mission District nonprofit Calle 24 and a rising political figure in SF, has now formally been charged with rape and sexual battery. Jacobo, 35, has been facing sexual assault accusations for nearly three years. [Chronicle]
- That unpopular (in Chinatown) proposal for a Chinatown bike lane has been scrapped. [NBC Bay Area]
- The death of a 39-year-old man in Antioch in January has been ruled a homicide. [East Bay Times]
- Nancy Pelosi has now suggested adding the face of Joe Biden to Mount Rushmore. [KTVU]
- Mostly ’80s radio station 103.7 KOSF, which is owned by iHeartMedia San Francisco, switched formats today to become Classic Hits 103.7, “The Bay’s Greatest Hits of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s." [Chronicle]
