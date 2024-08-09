A 2024 Outside Lands livestream is indeed available for those who can't manage to be there, with plenty of the big headliners streaming for free, and streams kick off Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1 pm PT.

The now-16-year-old San Francisco Golden Gate Park music festival Outside Lands has been doing a free livestream of its top performers for more than a decade. And they’re doing it again with a 2024 Outside Lands livestream available for free all weekend long, starting at 1:30 pm PT on Friday, August 9; Saturday, August 10; and Sunday, August 11.

bringing the festival straight to your screen 📲✨ watch the outside lands livestream all weekend, only on the @amazonmusic twitch channel and @primevideo



the livestream schedule will be announced daily. stay tuned! https://t.co/wAKolcsKw9 pic.twitter.com/2HbjTpnV1k — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) August 8, 2024



The free Outside Lands streams will begin at 1 pm PT each day of the festival on the Amazon Music Twitch channel, and also on Amazon Prime (though that might cost the standard $14.99 a month).

So the festival has announced there will definitely be an Outside Lands 2024 livestream. But they’re only announcing the streaming lineups on the day of the event. But Outside Lands just posted the Friday, August 9 streaming schedule, and it is seen below. There are good headliners in the mix, including Friday night’s three big-stage acts The Killers, Daniel Caesar, and Gryffin.

festival views, straight from the couch 😉 watch the outside lands livestream only on the @amazonmusic twitch channel and @primevideo https://t.co/wAKolcscGB pic.twitter.com/wuO6lxii8v — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) August 9, 2024

1:35 pm - Real Estate

2:30 pm - Rochelle Jordan

3:20 pm - Daði Freyr

4:10 pm - The Japanese House

5:05 pm - Shaboozey

5:50 pm - Young The Giant

6:55 pm - Reneé Rapp

7:45 pm - Kevin Abstract

8:25 pm - The Killers

10:00 pm - Daniel Caesar

10:50 pm - Gryffin

Admittedly, some of the livestreams are not “live” streams, and some of the acts will be streaming later than their set times, likely as a recording of the performance that already took place.

But the online livestream audience will get to see all three headline sets featuring The Killers, Daniel Caesar, and Gryffin. All of those acts are performing simultaneously Friday night. So people at Outside Lands would have to choose between those acts, whereas the livestream audience gets to see all three.

Again, the streams will be available on the Amazon Music Twitch channel as well as Amazon Prime.

This post will be updated when the Saturday and Sunday livestream schedules are announced.

