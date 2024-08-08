Outside Lands led the way over 15 years ago by leveling up the festival food experience, and giving restaurants and wineries a starring role in the weekend of non-stop music. So don't miss out on some of the tastiest bites and sips.

A three-day music festival is a serious marathon for anyone over the age of 20, and there are plenty of moments at Outside Lands in particular where you're simply strategizing about how to get from one end of the festival grounds to the other in time for a set — or in time to squeeze up front.

But there is a whole lot of great food being served, and even if you managed to schedule three meals a day while you're at Outside Lands, there still wouldn't be time to try it all. So, if you're a person who is food-motivated and you don't want to miss out on some of the tastiest stuff, you will need a game plan.

Allow us to sketch one out for you, but feel free just to use this as a template to create your own:

FRIDAY

The hardcore festivalgoers will be clamoring to get to the park early Friday, and the first sets kick off at noon. This is a great time to get a lay of the land and try some food before anyone has any lines.

You could opt for a Bites of the Bay ticket book, for $20, which will get you access to "secret" snack-sized items at over 70 of the participating food vendors. That means 20 snacks for 20 bucks — and it would be a fun scavenger-hunt sort of thing for filling in your early hours and between-set breaks.

But let's say you're checking out Rochelle Jordan on the Twin Peaks Stage at 12:45 and heading to Adam Kraft and Beverly Chills spinning at the Dolores' area after. Stop in at Bette's for a chicken parm sandwich or Konjoe Burger for a grass-fed burger and Wagyu tallow truffle fries. Both vendors will be located in the long row of stalls across from the Panhandle Stage, on your way back to the Polo Field.

This first afternoon is also a great time to check out Cocktail Magic, which is located in the meadow near the main entrance on the Fulton Street side, and where you'll be treated to a bunch of a prebatched, tap cocktails from several themed bar stalls — including one that is down-low Golden Girls-themed, but they don't have the rights so it's called SilverGirls2000.

And, you'll find, that the Wine Lands area, nestled in the forest away from the madness, will be a refuge on Friday night as things gets nutty, and throughout the weekend. But be warned: Even the small tasting pours will set you back quite a few bucks.

Friday night, after the sun sets and Renee Rapp has finished on the Twin Peaks Stage, you might be in the mood for some warming ramen. (It's gonna be chilly!) It would behoove you to get over to Ramen Shop before everyone starts migrating, maybe by 7:30 or so. And note that these vendors start to shut down operations around 9 or so, and the food options start to become whatever you can get on the Polo Field. Not a ton of late-night options will be left.

SATURDAY

You could start the day with a coffee from one of the roasteries setting up shop, including Abanico Coffee Roasters (near the Panhandle Stage) or Timeless Coffee (in the vendor row closer to the Twin Peaks Stage).

Take Saturday to explore the food vendors you'll find on both sides of the Polo Field, and the expansive Beer Lands area. (Also, don't miss Gray Whale Gin's installation, now in its third year near the Dolores' area, with their tasty gin-based drinks.)

K.Flay goes on at 2:45, and the park might start to fill up around then. But for a couple of hours you should have a good shot at getting some good food here, like Sandy's excellent muffaletta sandwiches, Arab-style lamb-garlic fries from Reem's, and some delicious Malaysian noodles from Azalina's.

It's going to get very busy at most of these food vendors between 4 pm and 7 pm, but try to satisfy your hunger at any stall that doesn't have too long of a line — you almost can't go wrong, really, unless you've got major dietary restrictions. Otra and Copas will be out there slinging great tacos, and Dalida (of Top Chef's Laura fame) will be serving calimari po'boys and Mediterranean pita burgers.

SUNDAY

With Chappell Roan going on the main Land's End Stage on the Polo Field at 4 pm now, that whole section of the festival grounds is going to be mobbed starting probably around 2 pm. Get in early and explore any food on your list that you may have missed — especially if it's from one of the Polo Field vendors.

And don't get suckered by the longest lines! Long lines don't always equate to the best food, but sure, sometimes it is very good, like El Garage's quesabirria tacos. Try some Citric Hot Fried Chicken from Fowl & Fare (over near the Panhandle Stage), get some Gumbo from Gumbo Social, or get a Colombian chorizo corn dog from Parche.

For dessert — get a cookie dough sundae from Out the Dough (pictured above).

Also bear in mind that many of these local vendors may start running out of stuff on Sunday, especially later in the day, and they'll consequently start closing up shop early — with their staffs also exhausted after a long weekend.

Feel free to add any of your favorite festival finds in the comments!

