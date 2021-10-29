Outside Lands kicks off in Golden Gate Park today at noon, and also at noon, many of the festival's performances are going to be streamed live on Twitch — kind of a second helping of last year's Inside Lands stream, only this time you'll be seeing the actual festival grounds with people there.

Hosted by Levi's and sponsored by M&M's, the live Twitch broadcast kicks off at noon Friday, October 29, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday as well. The exact schedule of which performers will appear on there has not been announced — and it's likely that some performers would not agree to have their performances broadcast outside the festival grounds. So, we can't guarantee that you'll see headliners like Lizzo, Tame Impala, or Tyler the Creator. But you might!

Watch it here on Twitch to find out. [12:25 p.m. update, the stream isn't live yet.]

Last year's two-day Inside Lands broadcast was a success all around, giving fans something to do on the last weekend of August besides watching Netflix or playing video games, and giving the crew at Another Planet Entertainment something to do as well in a year when they were otherwise all out of work.

A member of the team tells SFist that it was undoubtedly a passion project for everyone involved, and out of it came a new relationship with Twitch that has resulted in this year's livestream.

Friday's lineup kicks off with singer-songwriter Amy Allen on the main stage, and Oakland's own Madeline Kenney on the Twin Peaks Stage — and Kenney gave a notable live performance for Inside Lands, so you should check her out if she comes on.

Other performances you might see Friday include Sharon Van Etten at 3:50, Khruangbin at 5:10, DRAMA at 5:20, and Kaytranada at 8 p.m.

The Strokes and Tyler the Creator both go on at 8:25 but there's no guarantee they'll be streamed.