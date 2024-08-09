A new breakfast spot is coming to Noe Valley, a longtime French bistro shutters in Russian Hill, and the Mission gets a new Japanese sandwich spot, all in this week's food news.

A new breakfast and luncn spot is coming to Noe Valley called Taffi's, as SFist is the first to report. It is moving into the space that was occupied until just days ago by the original location of local diner mini-chain Toast (1748 Church Street), which still has locations on Polk Street and in West Portal. The owners of Toast posted a notice of the closure and a thank you to the neighborhood on the front door earlier this week, and now Taffi's has put up "coming soon" signage. This had been Toast's home for the past 18 years.

Cocotte (1521 Hyde Street), the French bistro in Russian Hill that replaced Hyde Street Bistro in the last decade, has closed. As the Chronicle reports, the restaurant closed for an earthquake retrofit earlier this year and possibly never reopened. And now the owner of the Mission's Thanh Tam II, Johnny Le, is reportedly opening opening a new Vietnamese restaurant in the space.

In case you missed it, the new Michelin star updates were released on Monday, and the headlines are that Sons & Daughters has been elevated to two stars, and three other SF restaurants earned stars for the first time: 7 Adams, Kiln, and Hilda & Jesse. Meanwhile 25-year-old Fisherman's Wharf fine dining spot Gary Danko lost its star, after holding one since the first Bay Area Michelin guide came out 17 years ago.

And if you're headed to Outside Lands, check out our food and drink game plan, and note that there's a new $20 booklet you can buy called Bites of the Bay that will get you access to snack-sized portions of dishes from 70+ vendors, as well as some limited secret menu items that will probably go quick.

As Tablehopper reports, there is a new Japanese sandwich spot called Tadaima that just opened in the Mission (3515 20th Street). It's serving a selection of sandwiches, along with nigiri, and matcha, hojicha, and coffee drinks.

Tablehopper also brings word of the opening of The Function, the city's first Black-owned comedy club, which opened last weekend at 1414 Market Street. We first reported on the bar and comedy club back in February, which moved into the former dive bar The Hot Spot. It's the project of comedian Stroy Moyd, who has been organizing the Hella Funny comedy shows in SF and Oakland for many years. It's now open seven nights a week.

Up in Napa, Stateline Road Smokehouse just opened on Thursday, as Eater reports. The new Kansas City-inspired barbecue spot from chef Darryl Bell, Jr. — a former chef de cuisine at Press in St. Helena, and an alum of Bouchon — is in a former auto body shop in Napa's Rail Arts District, as reported last month.

Photo via Tadaima/Instagram