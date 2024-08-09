We now know that the woman hit by a police vehicle in Calistoga is 22-year-old Brenda Sarabio, and she’s in critical condition, with traumatic brain injuries and numerous broken bones.

On the night of July 29, a 22-year-old pedestrian was struck by a police vehicle while crossing a pedestrian crosswalk at Berry and Washington streets in the Napa County city of Calistoga. In the days that followed, we learned that the officer driving the vehicle was Calistoga Police Sergeant Kristine Norton, and soon Napa Valley Insider identified the 22-year-old victim as Calistoga resident Brenda Sarabio.

UPDATE: “Really heartbreaking.” Brenda Sarabio, 22, worker at Calistoga Depot, has traumatic brain injury & broken bones after being hit by Calistoga police truck. Sergeant who hit her on paid leave. @CHP_Napa investigating. @AmberKTVU reports pic.twitter.com/OMsMyAUBAk — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 9, 2024

Today, KTVU has an update on Sarabio’s condition, noting that she has “a traumatic brain injury and broken bones,” and remains in critical condition. She reportedly had to be airlifted from the scene of the crash to the hospital.

Sarabio works as a server at Calistoga Depot, though is obviously unable to work while she remains hospitalized.

"She was on life support and they didn't know if she was going to make it through the night," Calistoga Depot owner Michael Madden told KTVU, describing the immediate aftermath. "She's very lucky that a helicopter got her to the hospital as fast as it did."

Sarabio has regained consciousness, but friends say her condition is still extremely serious.

“She has trouble speaking out loud, but yeah, she does try her best,” co-worker Itzia Enriquez told KTVU.

Friends and family have established a GoFundMe for Sarabio’s medical bills. “Her family needs the help of the community to cover the necessary expenses,” the GoFundMe says.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Norton remains on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The California Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation, but has not yet determined the cause of the crash, nor given a timeline on when the investigation may be completed.

Related: Calistoga Police Vehicle Hits 22-Year-Old Pedestrian, Leaves Her With Serious Head Injuries [SFist]

Image via GoFundMe



