The annual Fillmore Jazz Festival, which typically livens up the stretch of Fillmore Street from Turk up to California Street over July 4th weekend, has been canceled for 2025.

There will be no Fillmore Jazz Festival this year, as organizers say they have not raised the $400,000 that is necessary to put on the festival, but they hope that it can return in 2026.

As The New Fillmore reports, the cancellation was announced at the Fillmore Merchants Association meeting Wednesday night.

The annual July 4th-adjacent festival, which is the largest free jazz festival on the West Coast, dates back to 1983 and typically brings in around 100,000 people over two days, according to organizers. It celebrated its 35th iteration in 2024, and is one of the last remaining vestiges of the hub of jazz music that the Fillmore neighborhood once was, in the middle of the 20th Century. As West Oakland also was called around the same time, the Fillmore was called Harlem of the West.

This year's festival was scheduled for July 5 and 6, however the organizers are calling it off ahead of the permit application deadline, which is this week.

“We will try to have live jazz along Fillmore Street that weekend, if we can find the funding," said Patti Mangan, executive director of the merchants association, per The New Fillmore.

"We are forced to face the sad reality that we cannot afford to pull off a 12-block street festival in 2025," Mangan said in a statement, citing losses from the previous two years and the high costs of everything from security to staffing to porta-potties. "We are in debt to the very support companies we would need this year. It breaks our hearts to share this news but we are determined and focused on the future."

Ricardo Scales, the Minister of Music at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church and an accomplished composer and pianist, added in a statement, "We need to save the Fillmore Jazz Festival – after all these years of gifting jazz to San Francisco, we need to give back. We need to be loyal and support each other for all to be successful."

Photo: mickdelrosario/Instagram