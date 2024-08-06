In-N-Out has filed an application to take over a former Burger King in South San Francisco, adding to your In-N-Out pitstop options just south of the city.

The Chronicle caught the application going into South San Francisco's planning department, which shows In-N-Out taking an interest in 932 and 972 El Camino Real. The location is near a Safeway and a major intersection — at Westborough Boulevard — and sits near McDonald's and Taco Bell locations.

A new In-N-Out here would mean there would be three options for getting your Animal Style Double-Doubles and fries within San Francisco and a few miles of the city's borders. There is already an In-N-Out at Fisherman's Wharf, and another just across the city line at 260 Washington Street in Daly City, and this new South SF location would be just four miles south of there, down 82/El Camino Real.

There is also yet another In-N-Out a few miles down 280 on Gellert Boulevard in Daly City, south of the Serramonte Center, and yet another in Millbrae.

A spokesperson for the company would not confirm any specific development plans for the Chronicle, but they said, "we do hope to make it out to South San Francisco in the future."

In-N-Out's plans will have to go through planning and design review with South SF before becoming a reality.

In-N-Out has some 35 locations spread across the Bay Area, and more just outside of it, with the newest being one that opened in Santa Rosa last year.

The company also shuttered their only Oakland location, on Oakport Street, earlier this year, citing rampant crime and worker safety concerns.