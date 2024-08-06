20-year-old Walnut Creek product Amit Elor just became the youngest American ever — man or woman— to win an Olympic Gold Medal in wrestling, after Tuesday’s gold medal win was her 41st consecutive victory.

If you haven’t been paying attention to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the US just powered past China for the most gold medals won of any country at this year’s Olympics thus far. And it was a 20-year-old from the Contra Costa County town of Walnut Creek that pushed the US ahead.

20-year-old Amit Elor is advancing to her first Olympic gold medal bout in the 68kg freestyle final on Thursday! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/L64zcj7KDk — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2024

The Chronicle ran a Monday profile of Walnut Creek’s Amit Elor (pronounced eh-MEET eh-LOR), who was born in Walnut Creek, went on to attend College Park High, and college at Pleasant Hill’s Diablo Valley College. Elor was at that point heading into Tuesday's gold medal match, after beating North Korea’s Pak Sol in a one-sided semifinal match that lasted all of 44 seconds.

Amit Elor really went and won every title in wrestling before even turning 21. First American to ever do so.



Cadet World Champion

Junior World Champion (3x)

U23 World Champion (2x)

Pan Am Champion

Senior World Champion (2x)

Olympic Champion pic.twitter.com/ob9SuvrUKz — Justin Basch (@JustinJBasch) August 6, 2024

And on Tuesday, Elor defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova to win the women’s wrestling gold medal in the 68-kilogram (150 pound) category, according to USA Today. Elor is now the youngest American ever to win a gold medal in wrestling, in either the men’s or women’s category.

20-YEAR-OLD AMIT ELOR IS A WORLD CHAMPION. 🇺🇸



She wins GOLD in women's freestyle 68kg wrestling! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/W6wm8SXB7X — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

USA Today also points out that Elor has now won 41 consecutive matches, a streak that dates back to 2019. This is her eighth world championship in some category or another of women's wrestling, but her first Olympics gold medal.

Amit Elor notes ⬇️



• A win tonight makes Elor the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist regardless of style (20 yrs 7 mos). Kyle Snyder currently holds the record (20 yrs 9 mos).



• Elor is undefeated on the Senior level with a 28-0 record. — Richard Immel (@Richard_Immel) August 6, 2024

So Elor is now the youngest American gold medal-winning wrestler ever, but not by much. She’s only two months younger than American Kyle Snyder was when he won gold at the 2016 Olympics. And if you really want to get deep in the reeds, Elor is also now the first Jewish American wrestler to win a gold medal since Henry Wittenberg at the 1948 Olympics in London.

Image: Team USA Wrestling