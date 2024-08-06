A yet-unidentified pregnant woman in San Mateo was killed Sunday, and the police department there identified her 33-year-old boyfriend Andrew Coleman as the suspect. He was arrested five hours later in West Covina, seemingly attempting to flee.

The San Mateo Police Department made a horrifying discovery after being called to an apartment on South B Street around 6 pm Sunday night. They found a 37-year-old pregnant woman in “full arrest” and surrounded by very emotional family members. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the unborn child.

Police immediately identified her 33-year-old live-in boyfriend Andrew Coleman as the suspect. But Coleman was not home at the time the woman died and police were on hand.



Yet the San Mateo Police Department found the boyfriend/suspect some five hours later and 400 miles away. The Chronicle reports that Coleman was arrested in Los Angeles County’s West Covina Sunday night, with the arrest conducted by the West Covina Police Department.

“Using various means of technology available to us, we were able to begin to track the suspect’s whereabouts and develop a plan to take him into custody. It was determined the suspect had left the shared home at some point after the death and was traveling by vehicle towards Southern California,” the San Mateo Police Department posted to Facebook late Monday afternoon. “Within 5 hours of discovering this tragic scene, several search/arrest warrants were written and the suspect, identified as Andrew Coleman, was in custody. San Mateo Police Officers have since flown to Southern California to interview Coleman.”

According to KTVU’s reporting, the unnamed victim is a mother to four other children. The child she was pregnant with was Coleman’s child, but the other four are reportedly not Cooleman’s children.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7650.

This is the second apparent domestic violence murder involving a mother and a boyfriend in the region this past weekend. A 25-year-old mother, Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, missing out of Watsonville was found dead in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Sunday, and her boyfriend had just appeared at a Watsonville police station threatening to harm the couple's three-year-old child, after which he was shot by police and arrested.

If you or someone you love is a domestic violence victim, you can call 9-1-1 in an emergency, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers additional support at (800) 799-7233.

