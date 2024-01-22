The Oakland In-N-Out at 8300 Oakport Street has stunningly reported more crimes than any address in the entire city of Oakland over the last five years, so In-N-Out corporate has decided to just shut the place down entirely, even though the location is profitable.

We admit we've occasionally given the side-eye to national chains who claim they’re closing locations because of crime, but then it turns out they didn’t actually have that much crime at that particular location. But in the case of Sunday’s news that the only In-N-Out burger restaurant in Oakland is closing, as reported by KTVU and many other outlets, oh yes, the closure is absolutely because of crime.

In-N-Out plans to close its only Oakland restaurant because patrons have been routinely “victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies,” the company’s chief operating officer, Denny Warnick, said in a statement to the Chronicle. https://t.co/9SYxpSzRZd — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 22, 2024



Because as the Chronicle notes, that particular In-N-Out location at 8300 Oakport Street has logged more reported crime incidents than any other address in Oakland since 2019. The staggering 1,335 reported crime incidents reported there over a five-year period are overwhelmingly (88%) auto break-ins. But these break-ins are often committed by people armed with guns or weapons, and cars belonging to the store's staff are apparently constant targets of break-ins, too.

𝐎𝐚𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧-𝐍-𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞:



The company just confirmed to me with this statement that they’re closing due to ongoing crime & despite “taking repeated steps to create safer conditions.”



They say in part: “our Customers and… pic.twitter.com/DRCHTUTKqB — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 21, 2024



“We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime,” In-N-Out’s COO Denny Warnick said in a statement, which KPIX has reprinted in full. “Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.”

“This location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates,” Warnick’s statement added. “We cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment."

While crime is up all over Oakland, this In-N-Out on Oakport Street seems to have a perfect storm of contributing factors that make it a crime magnet. It’s right by the Oakland airport, hence a large number of rental cars and out-of-state license plates that thieves identify as easier targets. It’s also right next to an I-880 on-ramp that allows a quick and easy getaway route.

Gas stations near Oakland Airport have, similarly, also been major magnets for thieves preying on tourists, prompting the Daily Mail to dub this area "the most dangerous square mile in America." A nearby Starbucks also made news for the same reason in 2022.

The Oakland In-N-Out’s last day in business will be March 24.

While the Oakport Street location is the only In-N-Out location in Oakland, KTVU notes there are still remaining East Bay In-N-Out locations in Alameda, San Leandro, San Ramon, and Union City, and of course the SF In-N-Out at Fisherman’s Wharf and other Bay Area In-N-Out locations are not affected by this news.

Related: Newest Bay Area In-N-Out Site Of Frightening Altercation [SFist]

Image: Kevin W. via Yelp

