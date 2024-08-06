- Another area of high pressure is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures to some parts of California today, including potentially San Jose, and areas around Los Angeles County. The Santa Clara Valley is under a heat advisory from 10 am to 10 pm Tuesday, while San Francisco should see a fairly sunny day, though the fog may linger on the westside. [Chronicle]
- Three people were shot and injured Monday near the West Oakland BART station. The shooting happened around 11 am on the 1400 block of Eighth Street. [Chronicle]
- The nature of the incident remains unclear, but Napa police issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood in Napa Monday night, and a street reportedly remained blocked off Tuesday morning. [KRON4]
- Conflicting events at the Oakland Arena and Oakland Coliseum on Saturday — a Monster Jam monster truck rally and an A's game — led to a terrible traffic situation for those trying to exit the 880 freeway, some of whom were stuck in 6 hours of traffic. [KTVU]
- Organizers of that disastrous West Coast Taco and Beer Festival at the Midway on Saturday say they are taking refund requests after loud complaints from attendees. [ABC 7]
- Ahead of the start of the school year, a new affordable housing complex in Daly City for teachers and staff in the city's school district is welcoming in its first new residents. [NBC Bay Area]
- More than two dozen packages of cocaine worth about $1 million were washed ashore on a Florida Beach during Hurricane Debby, authorities say. [New York Times]
Photo by Darwin Bell