- Former supervisor Jane Kim issued an apology for having brought Jon Jacobo to a recent political event despite his having been accused of sexual assault two months ago. The SF Women's Political Committee called out Kim specifically on Twitter, and Kim responded saying, "Jon should be 100% held accountable for his actions. Sexual assault is a serious criminal action and we rightly should have zero tolerance for this. In that light it was a mistake for Jon to attend the Rose Pak Community Fund dinner and I take ownership for his attendance." [Chronicle]
- Berkeley parents are in a "mad rush" getting kids to school this week, after school bus service was suspended amid a COVID outbreak. 11 out of 21 of the city's school bus drivers are out of work this week due to COVID exposures, and the cases are all apparently unrelated. [Berkeleyside]
- Two people died and one was critically injured in a rollover crash involving a tree in Burlingame Sunday night/early Monday. [ABC 7]
- One person was injured in an apartment fire in Forest Knolls today. [CBS SF]
- A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for having 65 pounds of meth intended for sale in his home. [CBS SF]
- Monica Gandhi talks about her experience as an outlier commenter on the pandemic, harm reduction, and public health measures. [Chronicle]
- Someone ripped the Twitch sign off their headquarters building downtown. [Mucx/Twitter]
- SF State is offering 10 full-ride scholarships, via a lottery drawing, to SF high school students who go get their COVID vaccinations. [KRON4]
- Joe Eskanazi at Mission Local is once again reporting on the politics/corruption at the Department of Building Inspection, and how some inspectors were allegedly kept from working with "connected" developers. [Mission Local]
- Souvla adding lab-grown lamb to its menu. [Eater]
- Adele is doing a TV special and concert on November 14. [CBS SF]