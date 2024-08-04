- The Park Fire in Butte and Tehama counties is now 30% contained, which is the best containment yet for the now 12-day-old fire, as firefighters benefitted from cool weather and thunderstorms Saturday. But that progress could be set back by weather conditions Sunday, as meteorologists expect 100-degree temperatures and dry winds around the fire that has now burned 401,279 acres. [KRCR]
- As seen above, the World Dog Surfing Championships returned to Pacifica Saturday, and drew a crowd of between 6,000 and 7,000 spectators. Twenty different dogs from as far away as Japan competed Saturday, and a chocolate Labrador from Brazil named Cacau won the gold medal for "top surf dog." [KGO]
- A stunning crime wave of strong-arm robberies has hit Oakland’s Westlake Christian Terrace senior housing apartment complex, and most of the victims have been elderly Asian Americans. The Chronicle’s analysis found 23 robberies there in June and July, and in the majority of these cases, someone jumps out of an SUV and strong-arms the seniors. Oakland police say they’ve arrested seven juveniles in connection with these attacks. [Chronicle]
- The 61-year-old retail business Glen Park Hardware is closing permanently, and the 685 Chenery Street (at Diamond Street) store is running a 50% off everything sale Sunday. [SFGate]
- The Castro nightclub Beaux celebrated its ten-year anniversary Saturday, with Mayor London Breed, state Senator Scott Weiner, and Sister Roma on hand, plus they’re also introducing a renovated bar, bathrooms, and a new menu. [KPIX]
- There's a wild political factoid buried in this Mission Local article: Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin actually attended kindergarten together! Peskin apparently posted photos proving this a few years back. [Mission Local]
Ask and ye shall receive! Can you find me and future Vice President of the United States of America @KamalaHarris in these photos from Kindergarten and Grade 3? What a trip down memory lane. pic.twitter.com/qt4TE0qjWM— Aaron Peskin (@AaronPeskin) August 12, 2020
Image: Dorothy O'Donnell via Hoodline