- The Park Fire has grown into the fourth-largest wildfire in state history, eclipsing the 2020 SCU Lightning Complex which reached 397,000 acres. The Park Fire has burned 400,956 acres of Saturday morning, destroyed 564 structures, and is now 27% contained. [Cal Fire]
- The three Alameda police officers who stand accused of involuntary manslaughter in the April 2021 death of Mario Gonzalez made an appearance in court Friday. They did not enter pleas, and at least one of their attorneys accused DA Pamela Price of acting out of "desperation" in reopening this case because she is facing a recall. [KTVU]
- A 17-year-old Vallejo boy was fatally shot in East Oakland Friday. The shooting happened around 6:04 pm on the 7800 block of Garfield Avenue in the Eastlake district. [East Bay Times]
- A UCSF doctor is opening the first West Coast clinic for LGBTQ people with inflammatory bowel disease. [Chronicle]
- Uber's general counsel, Tony West, is the brother-in-law of Vice President Kamala Harris, and he is taking leave from the company in order volunteer as an advisor to her presidential campaign. [Politico]
- Some car tire thieves have been making the rounds in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, and Petaluma, where car owners say their cars were stripped of all their wheels down to the rims in the last week. [KTVU]
- San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds Friday night. [ABC 7]
Photo courtesy of Cal Fire