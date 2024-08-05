- The San Jose Police Department is mourning the death of Long Pham, a community service officer (CSO) who was killed in the line of duty Saturday by an alleged drunk driver. Pham and another CSO were conducting traffic control on Monterey Road in South San Jose when they were struck by a vehicle. [KTVU]
- Video that's been circulating of a brawl at Oracle Park shows one man being violently knocked to the ground at last week's A's-Giants game. The fight happened around 8:30 pm last Wednesday, and the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- The Vallejo Police Department was able to nab a serial robbery suspect after he allegedly stole a safe from an area business that had a GPS tracking device inside. [KRON4]
- The owners of Keiko's Coffee near St. Mary's Park in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood are asking for the public's help to identify a thief who broke in and stole their cash register Sunday morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- The most "prolific" red-light camera in San Francisco is the one stationed at Park Presidio and Lake Street, and it has been responsible for issuing 2,500 tickets over the past two years. [Chronicle]
- There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday for the new Hillside Terraces section of Golden Gate Park's Dahlia Dell — a new terraced garden with multiple new Instagrammable plots of flowers being cared for by the Dahlia Society of California. [Chronicle]
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bid for the White House has taken another bizarro turn as he is admitting — ahead of a New Yorker article that was going to reveal the story — to picking up a dead bear cub from the side of the road in 2014 and later dumping it in Central Park because he thought it would be "amusing." [New York Times]