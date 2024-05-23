- This year’s baby falcons born atop the Berkeley Campanile now have names, after the conclusion of the annual naming contest. Since the first two chicks were hatched on Earth Day, the names are all planet Earth-themed: Aurora, Eclipse, Equinox (Nox) and Solstice (Sol). [Berkeleyside]
- Road and airline travel is expected to match or even exceed the all-time Memorial Day weekend travel record, with AAA predicting 44 million Americans will travel this weekend, matching the record set in 2005. Though predictably, California Highway Patrol will have all hands on deck out looking for drunk drivers, or drivers with “impairment from other substances.” [NBC Bay Area]
- Alcatraz ferry boat drivers authorized going on strike by a 91%-9% vote, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they will go on strike. Though Hornblower-owned Alcatraz City Cruises sounds like they might be willing to employ scabs, with their general manager telling Mission Local “If there is a labor dispute, it will have no impact on our operations.” [Mission Local]
- The co-founders of techie cult-hit coffee chain Sightglass Coffee have stepped down from the company, and former Starbucks national account executive Sharon Healy is taking over as CEO. [SFGate]
- The California DMV is creating options for registration, renewals, and other services online, in hopes of shortening lines and reducing in-person customer visits by 200,000 a month. [KGO]
- Puzzled Berkeley police found a seemingly domesticated pig running around Thursday at McGee Avenue and Bancroft Way, and they would prefer the rightful owner of this pig come forward as soon as possible. [KRON4]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist